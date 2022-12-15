Africa Confronted With Internal, External Trade Barriers - Elumelu

The Chairman of the United Bank for Africa, Tony Elumelu, has called for an urgent need to address internal and external obstacles confronting the African continent, saying that the region suffered the most trade discrimination in the whole world until today.

Speaking during the U.S. - Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, Elumelu challenged African leaders to rise to the occasion, as the continent has the capacity to do a whole lot for itself and the world.

He disclosed that Africa has the most significant trade discrimination in the whole world, even to date, "we should not allow this discrimination to discourage us. Africa can be the food basket of the world. Africa can do a whole lot more for the world and itself the moment we address the obstacles.

"We need to look at our structure, we need to work together collectively to turn Africa into a manufacturing centre." Africa can do a lot more than it is doing today. The opportunities on the African continent are huge, but we need to address trade barriers and obstacles as well as environmental challenges.

"I support young entrepreneurs across Africa, and through the work of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, I want to see these young entrepreneurs become multinationals."

"We need to change the stereotype. We need to change our mindset. We need to understand that Africa has opportunities. Let's embrace Africa as we embrace other parts of the world."

"Africa can be the breadbasket of the world. Africa can do a whole lot more for the world.

"What I see as opportunities on the continent in the area of trade and investment is huge, but for us to realise that we need to do more in removing obstacles as well as address environmental issues. If we remove these two, we can make progress."