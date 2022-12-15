Tanzania: Arusha Science School Scoop Major Awards in Nigeria

Arusha — It was all smiles for students of Arusha Science School after their colleagues scooped major awards in Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in Lagos, Nigeria at the weekend.

The trio, composed of Koko Geroges, Mwanahawa Rashid and Junior Aluta bagged home two gongs at the Junior Achievement Africa awards.

The students, led by Geroges, through their Kibega App Company, a shopping application represented the country in Nigeria, emerging winners in the The Africa Rising Leader Award.

Geroges was decorated for demonstrating leadership as the CEO of the company.

The Form Five student was feted for demonstrating strongest skills in leadership, motivation, communication and networking among the competing projects.

"I'm very happy to have made our school and the country as a whole this proud," said the elated students upon touching down at the Kilimanjaro International Airport(KIA) at the weekend.

According to Geroges, the digital platform which is available on Playstore helps people to shop comfortably.

"The platform connects grocery carriers locally referred to as 'Vibega' and commodity suppliers with customers who value convenience when it comes to getting their shopping without any hassle," she added.

The team also received the Bloomberg Changemakers Award for demonstrating innovative success in putting modern science and technology into use, in response to Africa's greatest challenges such as food shortage and climate change by developing bankable solutions.

On his part, Professor Nuhu Hatibu who is the Executive Chairman of AfricAcademy which owns the Arusha Science School said the victory had not come as a surprise to the school, noting that the learning facility was committed to implement the elusive Competence Based Syllabus.

"This is a strong statement that Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics pay dividends and there should be a matter of priority," suggested the education expert.

Arusha Science School is no stranger to innovations.

At one time, its students designed a solar-powered car, being the first of its kind in the country.

The solar-powered vehicle is capable of traveling 160 kilometers with light load before being recharged and it is an innovative work of students.