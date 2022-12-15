Nigeria: Corruption in Nigerian Justice System May Spark Another Mass Protest - OOU Don

Mr Adekoya, who is a Professor of Law, also called for scrapping of the Court of Appeal to reduce the layers of courts traversed in the search for justice.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Administration at Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Charles Adekoya, has warned that corruption in the administration of justice in Nigeria and the failure to protect the rights of the poor may lead to another mass protest similar to the EndSARS protest of 2020.

ENDSARS protest was a youth uprising against police brutality which spread across the country like a wild fire in 2020, recording large scale destruction of private and public properties.

The don gave the warning while delivering the 103rd OOU Inaugural Lecture at the Otunba Gbenga Daniel Lecture Theatre, Main Campus, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun state.

Mr Adekoya, who is a Professor of Law, called for reform of the nation's justice system to make judicial proceedings simple, speedy and inexpensive.

He also called for increase in funding for legal aid for the poor.

The lecture, tagged "Betrayal of the Poor in Accessing Justice in Nigeria: The Judas in our Midst," was chaired by the Vice-Chancellor of the University, Ayodeji Agboola.

Mr Adekoya, who bemoaned the challenges in accessing justice in Nigeria, said branches of the Supreme Court should be established in the six geopolitical zones of the country to ease the workload of the apex court and bring it closer to the people.

The Inaugural Lecturer also demanded the scrapping of the Court of Appeal to reduce the layers of courts to be traversed in the search for justice.

The don noted that though the issue of lack of access to justice for the poor is not peculiar to Nigeria, the huge gap in the country is of great concern and should be addressed by relevant stakeholders.

"It seems we have lost empathy for the poor and have left them to their fate through our nonchalance to the abuses and debasement of their rights, but the question is: can we stand the forced and aggressive voice of the poor if raised against the society when they break loose from a prolonged gag?

"Let us recall what happened during the EndSARS protest in October, 2020 when among other violent acts, some court premises were violated and courtrooms torched with files, judges' robes and wigs stolen! This was an unmitigated desecration of the hallowed temples of justice which no one ever imagined could happen.

"The cost of a forced voice on the government, the elites, the political class and the general society could be too egregious and costly to bear. This is an early warning that the inferno of a raised voice has the vitality to consume us or threaten the very fabric of the society. This is the inevitable end if the status quo continues," Mr Adekoya said.

The scholar bemoaned corruption and sharp practices in the administration of justice system in Nigeria, saying the Bar and the Bench, as critical stakeholders, must confront negative practices in the justice system.

According to him, corruption is real and takes many forms in the administration of justice in the country.

"The effect of corruption in the civil justice system is mostly felt by the poor in their bid to enforce their rights which makes them drop off the journey at the very early stages thus making them hand over their matters to God or seek help from the informal justice system," he added.

Mr Adekoya also said that the poor and the vast majority of the disadvantaged members of the society have been betrayed in the quest for justice.

He urged the government and others concerned to help the less fortunate in accessing justice.

"When there is corruption in the judicial system or when is perceived to exist, the courts will lose the ability to fulfil their role as the guarantors of legal tranquility and social order because when there is lack of trust in the court, people tend to disobey the law which subverts the rule of law.

"The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) as an association and individual members need to show more commitment to the protection of human rights and the rule of law, especially in favour of the poor and socially disadvantaged. If we have more Nigerians lifted out of poverty, their situation will improve economically and socially, and lawyers would in turn have more patronage."

In recommending the scrapping of the Court of Appeal, Mr Adekoya said cases from high courts and courts of coordinate jurisdiction should go straight to the Supreme Court.