Nigeria: Feeding Programme - 9.9m Primary School Pupils Benefit Daily - Govt

15 December 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson

The Federal Government, yesterday, explained that 9.9 million children are currently being fed nationwide, under the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP.

Speaking in Akure during the disbursement of money to poor and vulnerable individuals in Ondo State, under the Grant for Vulnerable Groups Programme, GVG, a component of its National Social Investment Programme, NSIP, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the programme should be expanded by another five million children.

The Minister, who spoke through the Ministry's Director of Finance and Accounts, Matthew Dada, said: "I will also flag off the National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme, NHGSFP, which seeks to educate communities and stakeholders on the proper and more effective implementation of the NHGSFP.

"Under the NHGSFP, 9.9 million children are currently being fed nationwide, and President Buhari has approved that the programme is expanded by another five million children."

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who was represented by his Deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, said his administration would collaborate with relevant stakeholders to ensure good living conditions for the people.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.