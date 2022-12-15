Nigeria: DSS Intelligence Gathering Efforts Curbing Kidnapping, Banditry, Terrorism - Reps

House of Representative Committee on National Security and Intelligence has said that the efforts of the Department of State Services, DSS, on intelligence gathering have remarkably curbed the menace of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in the country ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Chairman of the committee, Sha'aban Sharada made the remarks, when he led members of the committee to an oversight function at the DSS headquarters in Abuja late Tuesday.

Commending the Director-general of DSS, Yusuf Bichi, for utilizing the funds appropriated to the Service judiciously, Sharada said the committee was impressed by the physical changes seen at the headquarters.

The lawmakers were conducted around the DSS facility by its spokesman, Peter Afunaya.

Sharada said: "The service was informed about the committee's interest to carry out the oversight during your recent appearance for budget defence.

"The objective of the exercise is to access or evaluate your performance in implementing the 2022 budget and it is also carried out to discharge its constitutional mandate of ensuring efficient service delivery through judicious public expenditure management.

"On behalf of our committee, it is my pleasure to express my appreciation for working with your organisation cordially for over three years. The mutual corporation has facilitated the organisational achievement of crime reduction through effective intelligence service.

"I want to use this medium to convey my gratitude to the management of the state security service under the leadership of Yusuf Bichi, a man of honour, vision and integrity. This cherished, but rare attitude in many leaders may not be unconnected with his success in transforming the service to attain prominence in the protection of lives and property in Nigeria. "

In his remarks, Director General DSS, Yusuf Bichi said the Service would continue to spend its budgetary allocation judiciously, adding that more "changes" would be seen when next the lawmakers visit the headquarters.

He appreciated the panel for making out time to carry out a physical inspection of the facility.