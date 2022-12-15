South Africa: Eskom Load Shedding Reduced - South African News Briefs - December 15, 2022

Cape Town —

Eskom Load Shedding Reduced, CEO De Ruyter Resigns

Eskom has downgraded power cuts to Stage 4 until Sunday morning. It's hoped it will then be downgraded even further to Stage 3. The utility said that generating units at Grootvlei, Camden, Kriel, and Majuba have been returned to service. The system remains constrained because the utility is still working on five units at various power stations, EyeWitness News reports. Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter resigned yesterday but has agreed to stay on beyond the 30-day notice period to ensure continuity.

Western Cape Crops Suffer Damage After Heavy Rainfall

This week's heavy rainfall has been welcomed by some Western Cape farmers but others have been hit hard by the inclement weather, eNCA reports. Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said between 20 and 110 millimetres were reported across the province on December 13.

Is It Time for Gwede Mantashe to Go?

Gwede Mantashe remaining at the helm of the African National Congress (ANC) as national chairperson is in doubt as activists and party members are calling for his head. At 67 years of age, Mantashe says he is not yet ready to leave politics despite some in the ANC are calling for a changing of the guard. Mantashe is also the minerals and energy minister. He is one of three leaders who have made the ballot ahead of the ANC's 55th national conference, but is trailing behind Limpopo's Stan Mathabatha, EyeWitness News reports.