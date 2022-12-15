Ghana: Anderlecht Face Accra Athletic in Tema Derby ... As 2022/23 Division Two League Kicks Off Today

The much-awaited 2022/23 Greater Accra Division Two League (GARFA) returns today with dicey clashes in all six zones.

In Zone 1, Accra Athletic will welcome Royal Anderlecht at the Community 11 Park in the Ta derby

Tama Wonders take on Ada City at the Tema Stadium while Faith Soccer Academy battle Take Heart same day.

The action continues tomorrow when Okor Nowomi battle Ghana Eagles at the Abia Park in Pram-pram and Revelation squares off with Real Scandy in the Ashaiman derby.

In Zone 2, former Division One League side, Danbort FC will take on Real Athletico at the Nungua Town Park, while Tema XI battles with Real Ebony at the Community 8 Park, while Sakora lock horns with Quinta Trust at the Teshie Salem Park.

On Thursday, Ghana Army face R.K 22 with Nungua Royals battling FC Raisa.

Defending champions in Zone 3, MSK Zilina will welcome Prestige FC to the Mcdan Park today, while Golden Strikers face Roca Profes-sionals with Validus squaring off with Best XI at the Madina Estate Park.

Chance-for-Children will host United Talents tomorrow at the Mcdan Park; Charity Stars take on Pinnacle Ciroma at the Bubuashie Charity Park.

Accra Five Stars will open the Zone 4 fixture against KOANS at the Kakraba Zion Park, while Oblogo Soccer Ideas take on Third World and Sporting Club Accra face Afiaman Real United at the Fadama Astro Turf Park.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The action continues tomorrow at the Fadama AstroTurf when Kowa Naso battle Dansoman Wise XI and Kotoku Shining Stars face Desidero at the Asofa-Koan Park.

In Zone 5, two debutants - Ac-cra New Era will battle 7th Wave at the Madina Zongo AstroTurf; Emmanuel FC take on Jayash Soccer Academy and Besiktas will lock horns with Fideles FC at the Apenkwa AstroTurf.

Emmanuel City FC will rub shoulders with Patron FC at the Madina Zongo AstroTurf in Zone 6, while Estate United and Inter Millas battle it out at the Asutuare San Ciro Park and Mountaineers square off with Agomida FC at the Kweiman Presby Park.

Elsewhere, Ada Young Accra welcomes Gye Nyame; True De-mocracy take on Tema United, Ac-cra Verum host Kingdom FC, IBT face Ga Adangme, Immigration battles Footconnect Banana Inn face Thunder A.F.C, Adusa Sharp Arrows will test their might against Great Ambition FC while Field Matsers take on Soccer Bridge.

Others are, Accra Panthers take on Auroras; Montreal square off with Newtown Youth, Star Makers battle Madina Republicans, Euro Africa take on Still Believe, Twenty-Fifteen will host Mobile Phone People, while Progen take on Asooya Young Talents and Shelter Force face White Star FC respectively.