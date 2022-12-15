Liberia: 'I Will Take Table Tennis Back to Schools'

Monrovia — Ahead of the Liberia National Table Tennis Association election that will take place on Saturday December 17, 2022 Gbassay Golee a candidate has promised to take the sports to another level if elected.

According to Golee he wants to get the involvement of high school into Tennis and will make sure that intensive training will be given schools.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontageAfrica, Mr. Golee revealed that he has been associated with the game of table tennis for the past three decades and if he is elected he will help to reawaken the spirit of the tennis.

"I want to bring tennis back to into the schools to be able to build young people that will be able to play competitive tennis locally and internally because as you can see currently we have no national team, no real national players because our current athletes have not been practicing and the majority are now above the age of 35 and they are not up to standard,"

He added that election is about concentration and building team and he think he can do it properly if he is elected because there are other underline factors that keeping the association down.

Samuel Ahmed Tukah Chairman of the LNTTA elections commission stressed that only three candidates have registered for the association presidency and that they are still expecting more candidate's registration.

The three candidates are Gbassay Golee, the association incumbent president Amos Korva and his Vice president Winnie Klimeh.

Korva explained that he is sure of maintaining the LNTTA leadership based on the good work he has been carrying on for the past four years as president and promised to do more for the growth of the association, and its athletes.

Said Korva: "if I'm reelected I will work hand in hand with other officials of the association so that we all can help to promote the game of table tennis and its athletes in both local and international competitions."

As for Klimeh, he emphasized that he has been working to bring the game of table tennis alive.

He disclose he has engaged several high schools in Monrovia to propagate the significant of table tennis and that such plan is part of the many plans he will put into use if he is to win the association presidency.