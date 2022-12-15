Liberia: Adolphus Marshall Features in Naxxar Lions' 3-0 Away Win

15 December 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — Liberian central defender Adolphus Marshall was in action for Naxxar Lions' on Tuesday in their 3-0 away win over St. Andrews in the Malta Challenge League.

Marshall started the match and helped his side collect all three points.

Naxxar Lions sits second-placed on the league table with 35 points from 14 games, three points behind league leader Sliema, which has 38 points from the same number of games.

Marshall has played in all 14 Naxxar league games this season, starting eleven and coming on as a substitute in the other three.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.