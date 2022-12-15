Liberia: Adolphus Marshall Features in Naxxar Lions' 3-0 Away Win

Monrovia — Liberian central defender Adolphus Marshall was in action for Naxxar Lions' on Tuesday in their 3-0 away win over St. Andrews in the Malta Challenge League.

Marshall started the match and helped his side collect all three points.

Naxxar Lions sits second-placed on the league table with 35 points from 14 games, three points behind league leader Sliema, which has 38 points from the same number of games.

Marshall has played in all 14 Naxxar league games this season, starting eleven and coming on as a substitute in the other three.