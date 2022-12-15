Ghana: Pentsos Provide Mechanised Borehole for Kpalworgu C'nity in Wa East

The Pentecost Social Services (Pentsos) of the Church of Pentecost has provided a mechanised borehole water system for the Kpalworgu community in the Wa East District of the Upper West Region.

The GH¢50, 000 water facility which was estimated to serve close to 2,000 residents of the com-mumity and its environs has been extended to the health centre, the community school, the town and the Fulani section of the com-munity. The Kpalworgu com-munity falls under the Bulenga District of the Wa Area of the Church of Pentecost.

Speaking at a short ceremony to commission the facility and hand it over to the commu-nity, the Pentsos Director, Elder Richard Amaning expressed that the facility was in response to a request by the community during the visit of the Home and Urban Mission (HUM) team to the com-munity about three years ago.

He mentioned that the man-date of Pentsos was enshrined in the vision 2023 of the church and sought to transform society through the provision of social infrastructure and other interven-tions that would inure to the over-all development of the country.

"The role of Pentsos include expanding access to education through sponsorships, building health and educational facilities and empowering the youth with livelihood interventions for job creation", he enumerated.

He prayed the community to take care of the facility and encouraged members of the water committee that was later inaugu-rated at the event, to take good care of the project.

The Coordinator for HUM, Apostle Emmanuel Agyei Kwafo, in a short exaltation admonished the indigenes to avoid wasting water and preserve the facility.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Water Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"What we learn from the lesson of Jesus feeding five thousand men beside women and children with five loaves of bread and two fishes is that his followers did not fight over the supply they were given, neither did they waste the food hence Jesus did not hesitate to feed another batch of 4,000 men beside women and children", he explained.

The Minister of God challenged the community members to use the facility peacefully in order to attract more blessing in the form of such interventions and also advised the indigenes against misunderstanding with settlers such as the Foulbe in the community.

The District Chief Executive, Dr Ewurah Suleman Kandia Mahama, who cut the ribbon to inaugurate the magnificent project commended the church for not only looking at the spiritual welfare of people but also embarking on projects that would benefit people physically regardless of their religious affiliation.

In the company of the Area Head of Wa, Apostle Daniel Nii Tetteh Tackie, Apostle Kwabi and the other pastors later commissioned a mis-sion house for the Bulenga District of the Area.