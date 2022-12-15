Ghana: SSF Juvenile Tourney Kicks Off Dec. 23

Football fans are ex-pected to witness some stimulating cadet tour-nament when the Slim Smiles Foundation (SSF) Invitational Juvenile tournament roars off on December 23, 2022.

The tournament, which is geared at supporting juvenile football in the country, will kick off at the Nungua Presby-terian School Park - popularly known as Town Park.

Clubs participating in the tournament are Zinaps FC, Final Decision FC, Krowor Babies and Bilal Foundation.

Others are Al Jannah, Kings FC, Danbort FC, Blooming Smiles Foundation, Victory Stars, Star FC and Osu Cary FC.

According to organisers, prizes will be available for the best player, the goal-king and the best goalkeeper.

Football's stakeholders and dignitaries are expected to grace the event.

The tournament is organised by the Slim Smiles Foundation, a NGO-led by SGT Nortey.