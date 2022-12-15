South Africa: De Ruyter's Resignation From Eskom a 'Major Blow' for Power Utility's Reform, Warn Business and Investment Experts

analysis

The resignation of André de Ruyter as the Eskom group CEO has shocked business, investment and energy experts, who say it is a blow to efforts at reforming the power utility's operations and ending rolling blackouts that in 2022 have reached their worst levels yet.

De Ruyter, who has been in the Eskom top job for two years, is the 10th CEO to leave Eskom in 10 years.

Eskom confirmed De Ruyter's resignation in a media statement on Wednesday, but didn't provide reasons for his move, saying only that he would serve a notice period until the end of March 2023. The power utility is "urgently" embarking on a search for De Ruyter's successor.

The timing of De Ruyter's departure is arguably terrible as SA is in the throes of unprecedented and sustained levels of rolling blackouts, with Eskom placing the country under Stage 6 in early December due to more breakdowns at its power stations. It was the fourth time...