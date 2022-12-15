Nigeria: Fuel Scarcity - Petroleum Marketers in Ogun Threaten to Shut Down Outlets Over SSS Threat

IPMAN accuses the security agency of choosing the "path of dishonour" by threatening to go after its members.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Ogun chapter, on Wednesday said it would close down all its outlets across the state if the State Security Service fails to reverse its threat to clamp down on its members.

The marketers said this in a statement by its chairman, Femi Adelaja.

The SSS had last week issued a 48-hour ultimatum to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and fuel marketers to resolve the ongoing petroleum scarcity in the country.

The secret police said it will "commence operations" around the country if the problem persists after two days. Fuel scarcity has continued in the country since then.

In a statement on Wednesday, Mr Adelaja said the SSS had chosen the path of dishonour by threatening to go after its members whose businesses survive on loans.

"Rather than for the security operatives to go after those who are making supplies difficult for IPMAN members, they have chosen the path of dishonour by threatening to go after IPMAN members, whose businesses survive on loans and other credit facilities provided by commercial banks at a not-too-friendly interest rate," he said.

"If any of the law enforcement agencies in Nigeria are genuinely concerned about the security of the country, they should go after Federal Government officials and ensure that they make the product available for independent marketers at the already agreed price and desist from the unnecessary ranting of a wounded lion," Mr Adelaja was quoted by The Cable saying.

He said that IPMAN regarded the SSS' stance on this matter as coming from a government agency that is fast deviating from its statutory responsibility to chase genuine business investors around all in the name of securing the nation.

"IPMAN, however, warns that should the DSS fail to reverse its position and apologize to the peace-loving members of the Nigerian society, whose psyche was affected by its earlier statement, we would be left with no alternative than to close all our outlets across Ogun State," he said.