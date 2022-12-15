Nigeria: Police Debunk Report of Old Naira Notes Stashed in Barracks

15 December 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has refuted reports that old naira notes were discovered in a police barracks in Wadata, Makurdi, the state capital.

According to a statement issued on December 13, 2022, by the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, police investigators dispatched to the location recovered wasted papers in a shop near the Wadata Police Barracks in Makurdi.

She further stated that the shop owner, Mr. Isah Suleiman, was invited for interrogation, and presented a waste management licence provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Suleiman went on to say that the discarded papers were typically obtained from CBN and converted into mosquito repellents.

According to Anene, the probe has been extended to the CBN for confirmation.

Last Tuesday, information was received at A Police Division in Makurdi that hidden naira notes were recovered from a police barracks in Wadata.

