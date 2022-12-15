Nigeria: Excitement As NPA Is Ranked High in Performance

There is excitement in the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, following the classification of the agency by the Bureau of Public Service Reforms, BPSR, as a level 5 "Platinum Level" organisation.

BPSR Self-Assessment Tool, SAT, deployed in the NPA for the independent assessment, validated assessment and in-depth analysis of processes and practices of the agency returned the verdict of "exceptional performance with performance level of 91.25 percent."

According to Director General of BPSR, D.I. Arabi, "This means that NPA's performance far exceeded expectations due to exceptionally high quality of work in all essential areas of responsibility, resulting in an overall quality of work that is superior, exceptional or unique.

"It is worthy of note that the whole process of the assessment was free from both internal and external influence, while we commend critical mass of staff members of the NPA for commitment and cooperation they displayed throughout the exercise. It is imperative to also state that there were certain members who were lackadaisical in their attitude to the very important national exercise of the Federal Government."

He encourage the NPA to give "Wholesome attention to our recommendations as an important organ among the (income) generating agencies of the Federal Government."

Arabi said: "When the journey to diagnose the current health status of NPA commenced on May 18, 2022, there were palpable doubts expressed by both the management and staff members as to the purposes for which the results of the exercise would be used.

"As we present our findings on this independent, impartial and comprehensive assessment on the current health status of NPA and celebrate its performance, it is imperative to state at this juncture that to realise the benefits of the assessment rests on the readiness of NPA to start moving strategically with the identified priority areas for action planning that will have maximum impact, both immediately and over the longer term."