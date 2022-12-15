Liberia: NAPTANOL Warns NEC Not to Register Sanctioned Individuals

National Parents-Teachers Association Network of Liberia (NAPTANOL) has warned the National Elections Commission (NEC) not to register sanctioned officials for the 2023 Elections.

NAPTANOL President, J. Mason Saweler, noted that the American Treasury Department sanctioned and indicted Senators Varney Sherman of Grand Cape Mount County and Prince Johnson of Nimba County for public corruption, including former Minister of State Nathaniel McGill, former NPA Managing Director Bill Tweahway and former Solicitor General Cllr. Sayma Syrenius Cephus.

Of the five, only Cllr. Cephus has not expressed any political interest.

President Saweler made the call on Monday in Monrovia, when NAPTANOL petitioned NEC to stop the five sanctioned individuals, two of them currently in the Senate, from contesting in 2023.

He noted that some of the five sanctioned individuals are going around the country, seeking petition to contest in the pending elections, rather than going to court to clear their names from the allegation.

He stressed that they should not be allowed to register or participate in public functions until they are investigated and cleared by a competent court of jurisdiction based upon corruption allegation leveled against them by the American Treasury Department.

President Saweler said Liberia is a gullible society, where thieves are celebrated for the wrong reasons, and ordinary citizens cannot afford daily meal.

"As our call is a patriotic call and that's why the Global Magnitksy Act was established by the American Government to monitor corruption globally by the American Treasury Department for accountability." He added.

He threatened to go to court if the NEC register the sanctioned former and current officials.

Recently, some citizens of Margibi County vowed that sanction or no sanction, they will vote for Mr. Nathaniel McGill, who is preparing to contest for the senate in 2023.