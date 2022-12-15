Liberia: Saclepea Youths Embark On Cleanup Campaign

15 December 2022
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Thomas Domah And Jonathan Browne

Nimba County — Youths under the banner, Movement for the Cleanliness of local government facilities in district number 7, Nimba County have Launched a cleanup campaign in Saclepea, Nimba.

The youths told reporters in Nimba recently that they launched the Movement to keep public facilities tidy because the Mayor of Saclepea Jerry Nyaganeh, has allegedly abandoned his work and is now supporting the political ambition of Mr. Musa Bility. Mr. Bility is both chairman of the CPP and the divided Liberty Party.

Otis Robert and Gabriel Dulkodan accused Mayor Nyaganeh of no longer being available in the city to execute his official duties.

The Movement for the cleanliness of local government facilities in district number 7 is being supported by district#7 Representative Roger Domah.

A staff of Rep. Domah Cyrus Saye, Jr., said the Movement engaged the district office for help to enable them to clean the city.

Cyrus also accused Mayor Nyaganeh of not doing the job for which he is being paid by government but to go after politics.

According to him, since Chairman Musa Bility expressed interest in contesting for a seat in the House of Representatives in 2023 the mayor has not sat in his office to do his.

