Liberia: NEC Gender Section Conducts Training On VAWIE/P

MONROVIA, 14 December 2022, Wednesday, The National Elections Commission (NEC), through its Gender Section, with support from partners, has completed a one-day dialogue with Lawmakers and Female Aspirants in the 2023 General Elections on Violence Against Women in Elections and Politics or (VAWIE/P) Protocol and its Action Plan in Monrovia.

The one-day dialogue was held under the theme, "Promoting Inclusive and Safe Environment for the Participation of Women in Elections and Politics".

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), Electoral Support Office, collaborating with partners including the Peace Building Fund, Irish Aid, Sweden Sverige and the UN Women provided the funds for the gender dialogue.

Officially launching the gender dialogue, the NEC Commissioner with Oversight on Gender, Josephine Kou Gaye expressed happiness, that for the first time, since the VAWIE advocacy campaign began that members of the 54th National Legislature, Women Legislative Caucus, Female Aspirants for the 2023 General Elections and other election stakeholders were gathered at one forum.

Speaking on behalf of the Chairperson of NEC, Commissioner Kou Gaye challenged women to understand for themselves the VAWIE/Protocol and to know their roles and responsibilities as provided under the VAWIE/Protocol.

The NEC Commissioner with Oversight for Gender said the Commission remains open to assist women to under the Protocol when questions and concerns are raised by as it relates to the advocacy of the VAWIE/Protocol and action plans.

Members of the 54th National Legislature, including Senator Dr. Henrique Togba, Chairperson on Autonomous Agencies and Elections, Senator Borto Kannah, Representative Thomas Gosuah and others, the Deputy Gender Minister for Children and Social Protection, the Women NGOs Secretariat, WONGOSOL amongst others form part of the one-day dialogue on the VAWIE/Protocol.