Liberia: CDC's Anderson Chea Sets Records Straight On Cecilia Kpor's Claims Against the Party

Monrovia — A stalwart of the ruling of Coalition for Democratic Change has termed 'frustration and traumatic displaced' the recent statement of Madam Cecelia Kpor who claimed to be a former treasurer of the ruling establishment.

Recently, Kpor, called on Liberians to reject the second-term bid of President George Weah in next year's presidential elections. Madam Kpor, who is aspiring for the Montserrado District 17 seat, described the ruling government as an 'Unserious" group of people who have failed the mandate given to them by the people in 2017.

In response to Mdam Kpor, Mr. Anderson Slober Chea, Deputy Secretary General for Press and Public Affairs (National Public Relations Officer) said, the statement by Madam Kpor is totally reckless and that it shows some level of "insanity" of the speaker.

Chea also clarified that at no time did Madam Kpor ever serve as treasurer of the CDC and the falsehood spewed out against the presidency shows the high level of trauma and dishonesty on her part.

The CDC PRO also said Kpor is angry because her "lover "contested and lost in CDC's Primary in Electoral District # 7, Bong Mines, Bong County during the 2017 Legislative and Presidential elections.

"Since her 'lover' lost that primary, Madam Kpor has been bitter with everyone including the NPP Standard Bearer, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor. Madam Kpor's action is based on lies that her lover, who is unknown politically in Bong politics was cheated.

"This had led Madam Kpor to become disgruntle and has since issued a lot of veil threats and made a lot of unnecessary prophecies about our dynamic Standard Bearer, George Manneh Weah," Mr. Chea said.

He further issued a disclaimer that contrary to her claims of being a treasure of the CDC, Kpor has never been CDC National Treasurer and had never ever sat in the National Executive Committee meetings of the Coalition for Democratic Change.

"The Treasurer is a national executive committee position and during the time Madam Kpor claimed to have been serving in that position, that position was occupied by current Deputy Minister at Finance and Development Planning for Economic Management, Mr. Augustus Flomo. Madam Cecelia Kpor is noted for making false statements," he added.

He also said, over the period of the elections, she was once a member of CDC/USA where she was fortunate to serve in leadership positions, and as per records, she underperformed massively in said capacity.

"Following the 2017 Legislative and Presidential elections, Madam Kpor roams the streets of Monrovia telling people that she was going to get appointed as the Managing Director of the Central Medicine Store, formerly National Drug Service a position that is currently occupied by one of the astute partisans of the CDC, Boakai Boley."

Chea is optimistic that the second term bid of President Weah is very well on course and that the Liberian people know exactly what they want and not even a 'disgruntled' Cecelia Kpor can distract them from their nationalistic duty.

"The Liberian people have enjoyed an enormous amount of freedom never seen in Liberia, massive infrastructure development, payments of universities fees for their children, spouse, etc., the building and pavements of road networks across the country for which they are anxious to re-elect President to continue this development drive," he added.