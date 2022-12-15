Liberia: Sister of the Late 13-Year-Old Angel Nagbe of Ricks Institute Speaks Out in Sorrow

Monrovia — Euphemia F. Reeves, sister of the 14-year-old Ricks Institute 6th grade student, Willvette Angel Nagbe, who recently passed away after a field trip to Buchanan has called on parents, pastors, student leaders and the government to ensure that justice is served for the untimely death of her sister.

In an emotional Facebook post, Reeves stated that her sister served the school as a student in their choir, praise dance, basketball, and kickball teams.

She wrote ending each line with a crying emoji:

Pastors, didn't the Bible speak of JUSTICE??

Mothers and fathers will you rejoice when your child left from home healthy and well and her dead body was brought back to you by the school??😥😥😥😥

Government of Liberia, will you be happy that a big school in Liberia that cost 1,000USD plus can not carry a sick child to the hospital while on a trip that the school chose her to partake in knowing very well she was sick and her mother begged you to carry her to hospital and she is on her way to reimburse you????😥😥😥😥

Student leaders and students of Liberia, will you be pleased that school treats your fellow students the way they did our Angel???😥😥😥😥😥

Risk Institute killed my Angel😥😥😥

Risk Institute silent all of the students from speaking😥😥😥😥😥

Risk Institute instructors that were on the bus off their phones because they said my Mother was giving them hard time about carrying Angel to the hospital"

Meanwhile, the school has expressed its condolence to the family of the deceased.

According to the school, its internal investigation revealed that Student Nagbe was sick at home prior to going on the field trip in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County. This information was unknown to the School's Administration prior to our departure.

"Given the severity of her illness upon our return to Monrovia, the School's In-House Nurse from Ricks' Clinic immediately took her to Redemption Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead," the School indicated in a press statement.

Student Nagbe was born on March 27, 2009. She was a 6th grade Day Student, and not a Boarding Student. Student Willvette Angel Nagbe was thirteen years and eight months. She enrolled at Ricks Institute in the fourth (4th) Grade during academic year, 2019.