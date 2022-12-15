Sierra Leone/Liberia: Liberian Youngster Gono in Freetown to Finalize FC Kallon Move

Monrovia — Liberian First Division Club Muscat FC and Sierra Leone Premiere League side FC Kallon have entered into a developmental agreement for teenage striker, Emmanuel Gono.

The two clubs agreed for Gono to move to Freetown to participate in a developmental program aimed at preparing the young Liberian for Europe.

Emmanuel Gono is currently undergoing the program which is expected to end by January 2023.

He's expected to return to his club at the end of the program.

According to information, Kallon FC is making frantic efforts to take the Muscat FC attacker to Italy to seek a professional contract.

Report says Muscat FC and Kallon FC will share the profits from the sale of the player.

Muscat FC authorities are said to be keen on seeing the Liberia Under 20 player move to Europe to continue his soccer dream.

Emmanuel Gono currently stands on 7 goals in the LFA Orange 1st Division which is on break at the moment.