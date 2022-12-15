Liberia: AFL Captain Varney Adolphus Sirleaf Studying in the U.S. Asked to Leave Due to Govt's Failure His Tuition Arrears

Monrovia — A pilot of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) has accused the Government of Liberia (GOL), through the Ministry of National Defense of allegedly abandoning him in the United States, where he had gone for flight studies.

In an open letter dated December 13 and addressed to President George Manneh Weah, a copy which is in the possession of FrontPage Africa, Captain Varney Adolphus Sirleaf claimed that the government has failed to settle his fees for his studies in the US.

President Weah is the Commander-In-Chief of the AFL.

Captain Sirleaf bears the ID #: OF/2013-116.

"I believe it is important to inform you Mr. President and Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL), His Excellency George M. Weah that I Captain Varney Adolphus Sirleaf, pilot of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) have been abandoned in the United States by the leadership of the AFL and the Ministry of National Defense after sponsoring myself to a flight school."

Captain Sirleaf claimed that the AFL leadership allegedly promised to refund him and thereafter takeover sponsorship of his training through a letter addressed to the Embassy of the United States accredited near Monrovia.

He disclosed that after exhausting all means and channel of communication through his chain of command, including a direct communication with AFL Chief of Staff Major General Prince Johnson, the school has finally terminated his status.

According to him, the institution, which he did not name, has also requested his immediate exit from the United States.

"Mr. President, how is this in the good interest of Liberia? How is the AFL leadership having the interest of the military?"

AFL Pilots not operational

Captain Sirleaf disclosed that the AFL Chief of Staff recently invited a delegation of Nigerian Air Force personnel on a discussion centering around the re-establishment of Liberia Air Wing, while one of the pilots who sourced for his own training is "abandoned and the other pilot is currently on the ground in Liberia doing office work when there have been so many means of keeping them operational.

"It has been four years since we became pilots and the idea to invite the Nigerian Air Force was turned down by the leadership. Mr. President, for the love of country I have to do this. I want you to know that it takes courage and strength to speak against the military. The leaderships have caused a whole lot of damage than good to the AFL."

Captain Sirleaf disclosed that his family is presently in the barrack back home in Liberia, at the time he is still being paid salaries.

"I weighed all these options and yet decided to speak knowing that good will always win over evil. I don't want to be one of those professionals who leave and never look back. I humbly and respectfully ask for your timely intervention as I wish to come back after acquiring all the experience and skills to serve my country."

MOD speaks

When contacted via telephone, AFL Chief of Staff Major Johnson referred FrontPage Africa to the Assistant Defense Minister for Public Affairs Sam Collins.

Minister Collins described the allegations as "false and misleading" in a text message sent to FrontPage.

He threatened that the ministry will request the revocation of Captain Sirleaf's visa if he fails to act in accordance with what was requested by the ministry.

"The allegations are false and misleading, all we request of the soldier is to forward to us his progress report, something he has failed to do.We have given the soldier nearly 10k for his allowance among other things but he yet to submit to the army his progress report. We call on him to do the needful or we will be left with no alternative but to request the US Embassy to revoke his visa and have him repatriated to Liberia."