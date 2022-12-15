Gambia: 'NHRC Aware of Alleged Arrest, Mishandling of Teacher By Security'

The National Human Rights Commission of The Gambia is aware of the concerns raised by the Gambia Teachers' Union in relation to the recent arrest and mishandling of a teacher name withheld by personnel of Police Intervention Unit (PIU).

Mamour Jobe of the National Human Rights Commission, revealed this while giving lecture at a day's forum organized by Amnesty International in partnership with the European Union and Alliance Francaise as part of activities marking International Human Rights Day.

His comment came in response to a question by a concerned participant of the Amnesty International Kanifing Municipality, who wanted to know the fate of the teacher and whether there were steps being taken by the Commission.

"Teachers deserve to be treated with respect and the GTU is to ensure that this matter is not compromised in any way," it stated.

"We have gone through our files, but have not come across any formal complaint over the issue yet."

However, Jobe noted they would appreciate 'if they have complainants' coming on board, which he said, would assist them in their work and ensure priority.

The Commission, he added, is aware of the concerns raised by the teachers' union, who he added, have said they would formally file a complaint to the commission.

"However, they are yet to find formally file a complaint." he added.

Recently, a teacher from Kotu Senior Secondary School was taken into custody in a humiliating manner for reminding police of their basic operating principles or simply show courtesy to the school administration, while trying to arrest a student from the said school, according to reports.

This didn't go down well with the arresting officers, who eventually put him (teacher) under arrest, handcuffed and was subsequently driven around the community before being taken to the PIU station at Senegambia.

Reacting to the incident, The Gambia Teachers' Union immediately issued a release expressing their displeasure over the actions against the teacher. As they put it, it demonstrates 'total lack of respect to the teacher' in question and the teaching fraternity in general which will not go unchecked.

It also further threatened to pursue the matter with the Police High Command, the National Human Rights Commission and The Gambia Bar Association to ensure that justice is served.