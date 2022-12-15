Gambia: GAMWORKS Holds AGM

The Gambian Agency for the Management of Public Works (GAMWORKS) on Tuesday held its Annual General Meeting at a ceremony held at its head office in Kanifing.

The AGM availed members the opportunity to discuss matters concerning its activities and operations from the year 2018 to 2020.

GAMWORKS is a non-governmental public construction institution dedicated to providing vital public infrastructure and services, creating employment and building local capacity through public sector, provide infrastructural improvements and private sector development.

It has a joint representative structure through organisational membership by the Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (TANGO), National Youth Council (NYC), Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industries (GCCI), and Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities (GALGA)

Delivering the chairperson's report, John Charles Njie, who deputised for the chairperson, revealed that the institution during the period under review registered impressive results in terms of both governance and performance of its oversight functions.

This, he added, was possible through the visionary leadership of the management in delivering successful projects by delegating contracts to the satisfaction of their clients and beneficiaries, including the magnificent Basse Market and town halls at BCC, KMC and Brikama.

"Management, with the support of the board, has also been successful in bringing new projects and contracts into the agency, such as the Gambia Pilot Programme."

In this regard, he added that it is gratifying to note that the government of The Gambia and public sector continues to manifest confidence in the agency and this has resulted in a number of sectors working with the agency to increase their operations.

Presenting his report, Omar Gaye, Director General of GAMWORKS, highlighted that they embarked on numerous projects, delegated management contracts and a pipeline of potential projects and contracts for the agency.

"The inflow of new projects and contracts into GAMWORKS is due to the confidence in the agency by the government and our development partners." he said.

He returned gratitude to both public and private partners for their collaboration with the agency over the years, while assuring them of better services in the coming years.