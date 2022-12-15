Gambia: Amnesty International Km, Partners Mark Int'l Human Rights Day

Kanifing Municipality branch of Amnesty International in collaboration with Alliance Francaise and the European Union Office in The Gambia last Friday marked the International Human Rights Day at a ceremony held at Alliance Francaise along Kanifing Avenue.

10th December is celebrated world-wide as International Human Rights Day; the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted in 1948 as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).

The UDHR is a milestone document, which proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone is entitled to as a human being - regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, property, birth or other status.

Thus, the event brought together stakeholders from Amnesty International, the National Human Rights Commission and European Union, amongst others.

The theme for this year's event is: 'Dignity, Freedom and Justice For All.

Addressing the gathering, Modou O. Sey, deputy secretary general of the association, revealed that human rights are the foundation in protecting human dignity and the cornerstone of peaceful, inclusive, fair, equal and prosperous society, adding that human rights reflect the most fundamental things through which people share 'our common' humanity.

"These rights are needed to protect and preserve every individual's humanity, to ensure that every individual can live a life of dignity and a life that is worthy of a human being." he added.

The occasion was later observed with a panel discussion, with Corrado Pampaloni, EU ambassador to The Gambia, Emmanuel Daniel Joof, chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, Aji Adam Ndumbeh, Ministry of Justice and Muhammed Hydara of Amnesty International serving as the panelist.

The roundtable, themed: "Myanmar and the Rohingya population: The International Court of Justice case of the Gambia vs Myanmar," was moderated by Raphaël Brigandi, political officer of the EU in the Gambia.

Speaking at the event, Madam Aji Adam Ndumbeh highlighted some of the development registered concerning the landmark legal battle, and together with panelists rounded up the occasion by taking questions from audience.