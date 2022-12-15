Gambia: Delays, Non-Receipt of Govt Contributions Continue to Be an Issue - GAMWORKS DG

15 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ali Jaw

Director general of Gambian Agency for the Management of Public Works (GAMWORKS), Omar Gaye, highlighted in his report during GAMWORKS recently held annual general meeting for 2018-2020 that delays and non-receipt of government funding contributions as one of the numerous exacting issues hindering GAMWORKS in delivering its duties.

"Due to the nature of operations of an institution such as GAMWORKS, there are always likely to be constraints and risks. The challenge is for management to manage the constraints and minimise risks to the agency's operations," he said.

"Delays and non-receipt of Gambia government counterpart funding contributions to some of our projects continue to be an issue. There have also been delays in the payment of our invoices for DMCs. Delays in receipt of counterpart funding or late payment of invoices cause delays in project implementation and increase costs."

He noted that the agency does not receive any direct subventions from government budget but "GAMWORKS relies entirely on management fees from our DMCs and budget allocations in projects for the Projects Management Unit to sustain the operation of the agency."

"The biggest challenge faced by the management continues to be mobilisation of resources to fund the operations of GAMWORKS," he further posited.

However, he noted later that this delay by government is an implementation issue and not commitment.

