Gambia: Courts Orders Man to Pay D500,000 for Setting Compatriot On Fire

15 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Ismaila Sonko

The Essau Magistrate court has convicted and sentenced Lamin Bobb to a fine of D500,000 in default to serve two years imprisonment after he was found guilty of pouring petrol on Sulayman Ceesay and setting him on fire at Sami village in the North Bank Region (NBR).

Presiding Magistrate Anna O. Mendy ordered the convict to pay D500,000 as compensation to the victim in default to serve two years jail term.

The convict was reminded of his right to Appeal the case.

Mr. Bobb was slammed with a single count charge of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

According to the indictment filed by the police

Prosecutors, the incident happened on October 19th at Sami village, in Lower Nuimi District (NBR).

According to the particulars of the offence, on October 25th 2022, Lamin Bob unlawfully poured petrol on Sulayman Ceesay and lit a fire on his body causing him grievous bodily harm.

Mr. Bobb pleaded guilty to the charge.

After narration of the facts, the accused person maintained his guilty plea and was accordingly convicted as charged.

He was subsequently sentenced accordingly.

