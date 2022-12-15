Gambia: Govt Announces Additional U.S.$20 Million World Bank Budget Support

The Gambia Government is pleased to announce the approval of an emergency World Bank budget support of US$20 million for The Gambia.

This support is aimed at improving debt and public investment management, strengthening financial viability and service delivery in the energy and telecommunication sectors as well as enhancing the transparency and governance framework of State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs).

Additionally, the relief will enhance the delivery of the Government's socio-economic development plans while mitigating the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine.

Therefore, the complementary role of our development partners in sustaining socio-economic growth and national resilience to both domestic and external shocks is highly appreciated.

The Gambia Government expresses a profound debt of gratitude to the World Bank Group for the continuous reliable support to The Gambia.

Signed

Ebrima G. Sankareh

The Gambia Government Spokesperson & Presidential Diaspora Adviser