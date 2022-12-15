Gambia: UNIDO GEF6 Project Dilates On EE Lighting And Appliances

Following a report prepared after the Minimum Energy Performance Standard (MEPS) training and assessment of the capacity and knowledge gap of stakeholders on Energy Efficient Lighting and Appliances in March, officials from the UNIDO GEF6 Project on Thursday held a forum on marketing, distribution, installation and maintenance of energy efficient appliances.

Speaking during the forum at the Baobab Resort Hotel, Lang Sabally, consultant on energy efficiency, stated that Energy Efficiency (EE) is a critical resource for sustaining economic growth internationally, particularly in developing countries like The Gambia.

Thus, he added that Energy Efficiency (EE) is a key mitigation strategy for addressing climate change. According to him, the Gambia's EE program is expected to double the improvement in EE by 2030.

He said in The Gambia, most of the homes and places of work have a great potential for the efficient use of energy. "The reduction of energy consumption by 10% could be achieved without big investments, with a more rational use of the energy needed for space cooling, electrical and water pumping."

Furthermore, he reiterated that Energy Conservation (EC) is based on the consumer's behavior. "Consumer's attitude towards energy usage could result in a lot of energy waste. For example, leaving the lights, fans, and ACs on in the office at close of work or at home when not in use."

According to him, EE and Energy Conservation begin with raising awareness that energy should not be taken for granted and that it is not available in infinite quantities. He pointed out that the production of energy requires relatively high cost and has a big influence on the environment.

Mr Sabally posited that thoughtful and planned use of energy not only affects the family budget but also the whole economy, private sector, public sector and the whole environment at large. "According to estimates, appropriate technical investment measures could bring the potential of efficient use of energy up to 30%," he noted.

On lighting and energy efficiency, he pointed out that quite a large amount of electrical energy is used for internal and street lighting. He added that the costs of electrical energy are often high because of inappropriate and careless use of lights.

Dwelling on water and energy efficiency, he said saving water is not only an energy challenge but also an ecological need. He added that on average, households consume 10% to 20% of total amount of energy for hot water preparation.