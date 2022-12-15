Gambia: Police Arrest 3 Suspects Over Murder Case

15 December 2022
The Point (Banjul)

The police have arrested three suspects for allegedly killing a young adult residing in Kololi, on the 11th December 2022.

Preliminary investigation revealed that three suspects assaulted their victim after an altercation, leading to injuries causing death. The suspects include an ex-girlfriend of the deceased, a 39-year-old lady, and two other men who are between the ages of 42 and 62, all of whom are residents of Kololi.

The three suspects are currently in custody and helping the police in their investigation.

