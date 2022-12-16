Nigeria: Biden Hails President Muhammadu Buhari for Not Seeking Third Term

United States President Joe Biden has applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for not bowing to the whims of those urging him to contest for a third term in office.

The US president said this yesterday in Washington during a meeting with leaders of six African countries slated to have elections in 2023.

The meeting held on the sidelines of the US-Africa Leaders Summit taking place in the US capital.

In the build up to the 2023 general election, there had been unconfirmed reports that President Buhari was under pressure to contest for a third term in office, a rumour the president came out to dispell, saying he was eager and already burning in an unquenchable desire to retire to his farm in Daura, Katsina State.

At the meeting, President Biden said he had followed the trajectory of the Nigerian leader since 2015 when he was elected President from being an opposition leader at a time, he (Biden) was a vice president.

According to Biden, Buhari's efforts has assisted in deepening democracy not only in Nigeria, but also in Africa.

He added that it was very heartening that Nigeria is quite a model for democracy, especially the fact that President Buhari is not seeking a third term.

Biden encouraged Buhari and the Nigerian electoral umpire to continue to be totally non-partisan.

The US president said the meeting with the select African leaders including those of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Liberia, Madagascar, and Sierra Leone was to discuss elections and democracy in Africa, share experiences with the United States on the forthcoming elections as well as encourage the countries to continue with the democratic process.

He pointed out that he really understands challenges facing the countries and expressed the willingness of the United States to support them in every area assistance may be required.

On his part, President Buhari expressed his appreciation to the US president for his positive remarks and congratulated him on attaining the peak of his political career which is the presidency of the country.

A statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, said Buhari also thanked Biden for organising the Summit with African leaders and wished him well in all his endeavours.