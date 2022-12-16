Nigeria: We'll Dredge River Niger, Make Onitsha Port Work, Atiku Promises S-East Voters

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to dredge the River Niger, ensure that the Onitsha Port becomes operational as well as resuscitate industries in the South East to boost the nation's economy.

Atiku said this while addressing party supporters during his campaign rally in Awka, the Anambra State Capital, yesterday.

He explained that these were part of requests made by the Anambra State Governor Chukwuma Soludo, when he met him hours before the commencement of the campaign.

Atiku said: "On our arrival today we visited their governor Prof. Soludo, and he said to me. I know you are going to work but make sure that all the federal roads that pass through Anambra State are reconstructed.

"And I promised him, I'm going to do that, he said 'make sure that you control our erosion, because Anambra is the erosion headquarters of the world. Erosion is destroying our farmlands, is destroying our houses and everything have.

"This is a very gigantic project. And I promised him I'm going to do that, and you know I have worked with Soludo before, he is a first-class patriotic Nigerian.

"You have an excellent governor. He also appealed to me that Onisha port this time around we are going to dredge River Niger and Onisha port will function.

"We are also going to help Anambra industrialize the state so that the state will create as many jobs for our young men and women.

"And you know I promised to set aside $10 billion to promote small-scale and medium enterprise for our young men and women so that they can be independent.

"I am going to be a stepping stone to an Igbo president in this country. I have shown it in my action because this is the third time I am running with an Igbo man, if you want to produce a president then vote Atiku-Okowa ticket.

" I want to thank you the people of Anambra State for this warm reception. I never thought I will see such a crowd in Anambra State and believe me, we are not going to forget you, we are going to reward you handsomely."

Speaking in a similar vein, the National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, recalled the role played by the late Alex Ekwueme, in the formation of the PDP.

He said, " Dr. Alex Ekwueme led 34 of us, including Atiku Abubakar here to form this party. Anambra is PDP and I am happy with what I have seen here, even APGA is the son of the PDP, so we shall bring many APGA members back to their homes in PDP.

"We want to assure you that the Igbo particularly the Anambra people have a big stake in Nigeria, there is no village that you will go in Nigeria and you will not see an Igbo man who is a businessman."

"The Igbos in terms of business are the more National people in Nigeria, you need every part of this country and I like the indomitable spirit of the Igbo nation."

Also, the Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Ifeanyi Okowa, who spoke in the native Igbo language said, "Our party has brought out Atiku Abubakar as our Presidential candidate.

"We ask all of you to work hard in Anambra state because Atiku Abubakar is a good product.

"Among all the aspirants, it is only Atiku Abubakar who has the requisite experience to recover the country from the hardship created by the APC government.Atiku has pledged to empower women and youths including traders and startups with $10 billion. I plead with you to work wholeheartedly so that we can win the election in Anambra State."