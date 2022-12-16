Nigeria: Burna Boy, Ayra, Asake Others Top Boomplay Recap 2022

To wind up what has been generously described as one of the best years in the hallmark of African music, Africa's number one music streaming and download service, Boomplay, has released its much-anticipated annual Recap, The #BoomplayRecap2022, with Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Asake and others topping the charts.

This provides an overview of music consumption and insights into listeners' musical taste buds and preferences for the year.

Nigeria's Burnaboy has emerged as Boomplay's most streamed male artiste in Nigeria swiftly followed by Asake and Kizz Daniel.

Also, Ayra Starr is the most streamed female artiste, followed by Mercy Chinwo and Simi. Kizz Daniel and Tekno topped the most streamed song of 2022 with 'Buga (Lo Lo Lo)', Mavins' Overloading (OVERDOSE)' came in second while Fireboy's smash hit 'Bandana' ft Asake is third.

Burnaboy's Love, Damini leads the top album list, with Asake's 'MMTV' and Kizz Daniel's 'Barnabas' also in the top three, while the Top Booming artistes of the year include Asake, Young Jonn and Lade.

The #BoomplayRecap2022 profiles and segments music data by country, artistes and users and, by doing so, provides an actual reflection of music listenership and engagement habits of local music industries in Africa.

The authenticity and relevance of Boomplay's data and charts as the accurate picture of music consumption are based on Boomplay's user base, which is largely the lower and middle-class demographic, the largest population segment on the continent.

Thus, it is more inclusive and captures the on-the-ground music taste and habits of music consumers.

Streaming on Boomplay grew in 2022 by 248 per cent, buoyed by its 88 million monthly active users and a record increase in Boomplay's catalogue to over 90 million songs.

Among the list of 2022 Boomplay Recap Nigeria artistes include the top male artistes 2022 -Burnaboy, Asake, and Kizz Daniel while the top female artistes 2022 are Ayra Starr, Mercy Chinwo, and Simi.

And Most streamed songs 2022 go to Buga (Lo Lo Lo) - Kizz Daniel & Tekno, Overloading (OVERDOSE)- Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, Boyspyce, and Bandana - Fireboy & Asake.

In addition are Top Booming Artists 2022 are Asake, Young Jonn, and Lade while Most Streamed Albums in 2022 go, Love, Damini - Burnaboy, Mr Money with the Vibes- Asake, Barnabas- Kizz Daniel and Chart Topping Songs in 2022 were Sip (Alcohol) - Joeboy, Buga (Lo Lo Lo) - Kizz Daniel & Tekno; finally Overloading (OVERDOSE)- Crayon, Ayra Starr, Ladipoe, Magixx, Boyspyce.