Liberia: NPHIL, ADB Distribute U.S.$300k Worth of Infection Prevention Supplies

-To Eight Points of Entry

The National Public Health Institute (NPHIL) over the weekend distributed infection and prevention and control supplies worth over three hundred thousand United States dollars to eight designated points of entry in Liberia.

The designated points of entry that benefited were the Robert International Airport and Jaynes Payne Airports, Free Port of Monrovia, Buchanan Port, and Bo Waterside, as well as Ganta, Yekepa and Loguatuo Borders.

Dr. Jeane Macauley, Director General of NPHIL making the presentation Thursday in Congo Town thanked the African Development Bank for the immense support to strengthen NPHIL's capacity to detect, prevent and respond to public health emergencies.

"The National Public Health Institute extends and appreciation to the African Development Bank for the immense support to strengthen NPHIL's capacity to detect, prevent and respond to public health emergencies and other events of public health concerns in Liberia," Madam Macauley said when she presented the materials to NPHIL's staffs assigned at the eight points of entry designated for the donation.

Under the Result Based Management-Monitoring and Evaluation of Public Health Activities in Liberia Project, Dr. Macauley said the emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases like Ebola and COVID-19 have highlighted the need to strengthen Liberia's main points of entry.

She added: "The emergence and re-emergence of infectious diseases like Ebola viral disease and COVID-19 have highlighted the need to strengthen Liberia's main Points of Entry (POEs) while adhering to domestic and international regulations.,"

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Madam Macauley reiterated that NPHIL looks forward to addressing other critical needs of port health.

"With specific reference to building and equipping our triages across all points across all points of entry we deem vital for public health surveillance, Madam Macauley added.

Meanwhile, the NPHIL Director General has encouraged all heads of POEs to utilize the supplies more transparently so that public health can remain resilient.

In remarks, NPHIL Deputy Director General for Administration, Dr. Patrick Kpanyan said the issue of port health strengthening is written in several conventions of the United Nations, hence thanking the African Development Bank for the support.

"We will like to thank the African Development Bank for this support,"

"The issue of port health strengthening is not new, they are written down in several conventions of the United Nations, so we will like to say thank you and this remain our focus".

"We will like to call on others organizations to follow the example of the African Development Bank. We want to also thank our government for the continue support to NPHIL," he said.

The materials according to the head of the Project, Bernice Sylvanus include 850 pieces of infrared thermometer, 900 pairs of rain boots, 1,200 and 1,800 pieces of examination gloves, 195 buckets of chlorine power among several others.