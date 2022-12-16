Ghana: Judges Sensitized On Human Trafficking Law

The Human Trafficking Secretariat (HTS) under the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has sensitised 32 Judges selected from the Northern sector on Human Trafficking Laws.

Speaking on behalf of the Chief Director of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr Afisah Zakariah, the Acting Head of the Human Trafficking Secretariat, Madam Sena Owusu-Gibson, said trafficking humans leave the victims with physical, emotional and psychological wounds, hence the need to sensitise the Judges to be sensitive to the plight of victims and protect them.

She added that justice for victims has the power to lessen the pain of the vulnerable though it may not take away the experience of the trafficked victim.

She pleaded with the Judges and the entire Judicial System to find a way of speeding trials on cases of human trafficking.

"The role of the Judicial System cannot be underestimated in the fight against trafficking nationally and globally," she noted.

The Director of the Judicial Training Institute, Professor Justice Denis Adjei, charged the Judges to take the training seriously to enable them to dispense justice in accordance with the Law.

"Human Trafficking is a modern form of servitude, slavery and a universal crime which we all need to fight against," he reiterated.

The was funded by the European Union in Ghana through the European Union Emergency Trust Fund with the support of Expertise France.

Expertise France together with the EU and MoGCSP have trained some 330 Law Enforcement Officers in the various regions of the country.