South Africa: Ruling Party Begins Disciplinary Against Dlamini-Zuma - South African News Briefs, December 16, 2022

Cape Town —

Minister Dlamini-Zuma to Face Disciplinary for Going Against Party on President's Impeachment Report

The African National Congress has started a disciplinary process against Cooperative Governance Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, Eye Witness News reports. In a letter from the ruling party's treasurer general Paul Mashitile cited the minister's "act of defiance" by voting against the party line - a "no" - against the Section 89 report, that recommended the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa. This follows an unreported theft of millions of dollars from his Phala Phala game farm which went unreported to police, in 2020. Dlamini-Zuma is one of four members of parliament who voted "yes".

Price Hike Leaves Chicken Off the Table

Chicken, the country's favourite , is becoming too expensive for the nation's low-income earners, leaving them with dangerously few options for sources of protein, News24 reports. A weakening rand and global supply constraints, feed costs, the ongoing Russia- Ukraine war, and the spread of avian flu has impacted the price of chicken.

Steinhoff Woes Continue as Creditors Wait to Pounce

Furniture giant Steinhoff has reached an agreement with its largest creditors, which could see them holding 80% of the company, News24 reports. If shareholders agree to the deal, they would end up owning 20% of the company, with creditors entitled to the rest. The company will no longer be listed on any stock exchange. Steinhoff came into focus in December 2017, when auditors Deloitte flagged accounting irregularities and refused to sign off on its audit. CEO Markus Jooste hastily resigned, signalling the biggest corruption case in South Africa's history.