Liberia: EU Will Support Young Ambs. for Peace

-Says Amb Delahouss; Reveals That "Youths Have Particular Role To Play In Maintaining Peace

The head of Delegation of the European Union to Liberia, Ambassador Laurent Delahousse has revealed that the Youths of Liberia have a particular role to play in maintaining the peace and stability of the country.

According to him, the youth must appreciate living in a country with peace and with democracy where the people can choose their owner leaders, stressing that it is not so frequent around the world.

Speaking on OK FM Thursday, December 15, 2022, Amb. Delahousse said it is essential for Liberians to realize how happy and lucky they are to enjoy democracy and peace.

"Peace is an absolute cherished treasure, you all know when the older generation knows what happens when there is no peace, I guess nobody wants to go through that again and it is an absolute treasure that needs to be protected by all at cause", he noted.

The head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia furthered that the youths are most of the time used by those who are against peace stressing that children were used as child soldiers during the country's civil war.

He said the youths of Liberia particularly have the responsibility to protect the peace, noting that they can be used to counter the peace that Liberians are enjoying.

Amb. Delahousse indicated that the youths suffer the most from the tense situation, emphasizing that the youths are going to live with the aftermath of any crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said after any crises they, as youths are going to rebuild and at the same time going to suffer from the consequence of those who destroyed the peace and stability of the country.

The head of the Delegation of the European Union to Liberia also described the youths as opinion leaders because most of them have cell phones that can consume lot of information to the radio and exchange with friends, and families.

"They have a huge responsibility ensuring that the messaging across the nation is a message of peace and is a message of truth, not a message of disinformation and fake news that cause trouble," he said.

He said the media mostly the radio has a vital role to play in sustaining that peace through the kind of message they disseminate to the public.

Amb. Delahousse said the EU will support the Young Ambassador for Peace congress within a week's time.