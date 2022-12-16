Liberia: LRA Honors 40 Compliant And Highest Tax Contributors

Some Awardees With Their Awards And Gifts After The Award Ceremonies

The Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) has appreciated and honored 40 complaints and outstanding taxpayers in the country.

They were recognized for their firm commitment to tax payment and valuable contributions to the country's revenue envelope covering the fiscal period 2020-2021.

The most compliant taxpayer award in the Large Tax Division nationwide was presented to Metalium Liberia, while Firestone Liberia won the most compliant taxpayer award nationwide in the natural resource sector.

Star Longman Liberia Books Inc. was named as the most compliant taxpayer for the Medium Tax Division, while most compliant taxpayer award for the Small Tax Division went to D.R. Hardware.

In the real property category, CEMENCO Liberia won the highest contributor for industrial property while Jetty Trading Corporation was named the highest contributor for commercial property. Last Mile Health was named the most tax complaint international organization while Effort Baptist Church School won the most complaint taxpayer school award.

Under the Customs category, TOTAL Liberia won the first place as highest contributor for merchandise, followed by Petro Trade in second place. The first place most-compliant importer award was won by H.K. Enterprise. The Ganta border in Nimba County was named the first place highest contributing Land-Border County, followed by Bo-Waterside-Grand Cape Mount County in second place.

Presenting awards to the three highest taxpayers, National Investment Commission Chairman Molewuleh Gray emphasized the need for more businesses across the country to pay their lawful taxes to the LRA.

He noted that the private sector is the engine of the economy and such its performance signals economic growth. He thanked the awardees for honoring their tax obligations.

In remarks, Arcelor Mittal Liberia Head of Government and Community Relations, Marcus Wleh, thanked the LRA for the recognition and underscored the importance of tax payment to support the country's development.

He pledged the commitment of Arcelor Mittal Liberia in horning its tax obligations to the state.

Speaking at the December 8 ceremony at the EJS Ministerial Complex, LRA Commissioner General Thomas Doe Nah recognized all taxpayers and awardees for their meaningful contributions to the national revenue basket in their roles in helping to meet the country's developmental needs.

This year's taxpayers' appreciation celebration was held under the theme: "Pay Tax We All Enjoy" and brought together taxpayers, officials of government, dignitaries, partners and stakeholders among others.

The event is held every year as a way of applauding taxpayers and motivating them to remain committed to playing their national roles which enable the government to function and develop the country.