Ghana: Police Run Riot Over Ashanti At Maiden National Basketball Championships

15 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Police Service basketball women's team got their title aspirations at the maiden Ghana National Basketball Championships to a flying start by defeating their counterparts from the Ashanti Region 76-26 in the tournament opener at the University of Cape Coast.

Clearly touted as hot favourites for the title after their sterling performance in the Accra Basketball League (ABL), the service ladies led from the start as they piled pressure on the opposition, forcing them to make errors after errors.

This left them with little breathing space, and in the process, Police took an unassailable lead by the third quarter, when they took their foot off the pedal, allowing Ashanti to rally late and earn 26 baskets as against 76 by Police.

Armed Forces stepped up against the Upper East Basketball team in the second game of the opening day which was keenly contested among the two teams.

In the end, the service ladies earned a 66-54 victory.

The men's category saw the Central Region Basketball team fail to start the tournament on a good footing as they lost 69-49 to the Ashanti Region Basketball team.

As of press time yesterday, Ghana Technical Universities Sports Association (GHATUSA) was playing the Armed Forces, while Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) was to play their counterparts from Greater Accra in the Women's division.

In the men's category Western Region were scheduled to play Eastern Region (Greater Accra vrs Brong-Ahafo, Fire Service vrs Upper East Region, GRA vrs Northern Region, and then Volta Region vrs GHATUSA.

