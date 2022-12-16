Ghana: Basigi Re-Appointed As Black Princesses Coach

Coach Yusif Basigi has been appointed as the new head coach of the Black Princesses.

The 50-year-old who is a CAF Licence A holder, a degree holder in Health, Physical Training and Recreation from the University of Education, Winneba, returns to the team three years after leaving the role.

Basigi had stints with the Black Queens as an assistant coach from 2011 to 2013, before becoming the head coach from 2013 to 2017 before taking charge of Black Princesses at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Womens World Cup in France.

Currently the manager of Hasaacas Ladies, Basigi led the Black Queens to win Gold at the 2015 African Games in Congo Brazzaville and also guided Hasaacas Ladies to 2nd place in the inaugural CAF Women's Champions League in Egypt where they lost to Mamelodi Sundowns in the final.

He has four Ghana Women's Premier League titles and an FA Cup title with Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies under his belt.

Basigi in his new role will be assisted by Ampem Darkoa Ladies head coach Joe Nana Adarkwa and Anita Owiredu.

The Black Princesses will represent Ghana at the 13th African Games scheduled for Accra in August next year.