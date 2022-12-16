Sierra Leone: SLANGO Elects New Board

The Sierra Leone Association of Non-Governmental Organisations (SLANGO) has in their Annual General Meeting (AGM) elected a new board to continue with the mandate of the association.

The meeting which was convened at the Bank Complex Kingtom, Freetown from the 6th -7th December, 2022 brought together members from across the International Non-governmental Organisations (INGO) and the National Non-Governmental Organisations (NNGO)

Mr.Christian Martyn Kamara, the National General Secretary (NGS) of YMCA Sierra Leone was elected as the Chairman of the Board and Sybil Bailor of CODE Sierra Leone elected as his deputy.

Other members of the board include; Saidu Kanu (World Hope International- INGO member,Stefano Temporin (Welthungerhilfe) -INGO member, Patrick Osede Analo (Save the Children International) -INGO member,Abdulai Deadehwai Swaray (Pikin to Pikin Movement) -NNGO,Haja Kaday Sesay (Climate Change Environment and Forest Conservation Consortium Sierra Leone (CEFCON) -NNGO member,Francis Anthony Reffell (CODOHSAPA) -NNGO member,Abubakarr G. Sillah (Fruitful Health Care, SL) -NNGO member and,Edward John Yokie-Acting National Coordinator, SLANGO.

Before he was elected Chairman,Mr Christian M. Kamara served as the Treasurer for SLANGO Board for 1 year, during which he was able to dispense his mandate with dedication and diligence. His election is seen by the NGO community as a reward for his diligent service, with the hope that he shall continue to lead the NGO community towards a prosperous future.

Mr. Kamara is a veteran in the NGO space, having worked in the sector since 2001.

Following multiple successes and ground-breaking developments with the Sierra Leone YMCA, Mr Kamara was appointed the Zonal Coordinator of West African YMCAs. This appointment from the African Alliance of YMCAs (AAYMCA) gave him oversight over the various National YMCA movements within West Africa.

Commenting on the election, Mr Kamara shared his excitement over his victory. However, he was also quick to acknowledge that the honour was a responsibility that he was prepared to execute diligently. He assured the NGO community of his absolute commitment and desire to lead the community to higher heights.

"First of all, I must say thank you to God for this immense honour. It is He that has given me the life, energy, and wisdom to come this far. I thank him and praise Him. At the same time, I understand that even though this is an honour, it is also a responsibility - a big one for that matter. I look forward to serving this great community with all my energy and skills and I pledge to respond to the call of the community whenever I am called upon. I count on the collaboration of my fellow leaders and all members to enable us to work together to uplift our organisation. God bless us all," he stated.

SLANGO is a union of all NGOs working in Sierra Leone. Established in 1994, the group works together to advocate for and improve the access and impact of NGOs in Sierra Leone.