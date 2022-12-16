Sierra Leone: No Price Increase On the Sale of Passport - Net-Page

15 December 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Concord Times

According to the management of Net-page Sierra Leone, there has been no increase in price on the sale of passport to Sierra Leoneans, but an adjustment of the dollar rate since the contract was awarded.

They noted that even though the dollar rate was skyrocketing, Net-page as a company had been so much considerate to Sierra Leoneans.

The company further stated that it is not by their making and that the increase in the dollar rate has affected businesses including the sale of fuel and other commodities.

They maintained that as a company they would make sure Sierra Leoneans continue to enjoy the good working relationship with Net-page even though there are challenges along the way.

They said that even though the dollar rate was well above the local rate, they made sure that they gave quality service to the people by selling the passport at a rate below $100,equivalent to Sierra Leone's local currency (One million, three hundred thousand old Leones).

