Sierra Leone: Private Sector Urges Cashless System to Eradicate Corruption

15 December 2022
Concord Times (Freetown)
By Musa K. Bainda

A representative from the private sector, Kofi Macauley, in his statement at the commemoration of the International Anti-corruption day on the 9th December 2022, recommended that in order to fight corruption, government should consider adopting a cashless system.

Macauley added that a cashless system will help in making sure that traces are made to catch corrupt officials.

He also urged Vice President Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on the need for a resilient private sector with a defined regulatory framework to minimize and reduce corruption by public officials and private players. He noted that the private and public officials have the responsibility not to be involved in corrupt practices.

He applauded the Anti-Corruption Commission for their progress in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) corruption score card from 49% in 2017 to 79% in 2022.

He expressed his gratitude to the president and his government and the Commissioner of the Anti-Corruption for their efforts in the fight against corruption.

He offered recommendations which involved result based financing, bridging the gap which would imply bridging the gap that would imply conducting grade assessment within the jurisdiction to revitalize the economy, streamlining transparent processes for MDAs.

