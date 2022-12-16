Sierra Leone: UBA - Proud Recipient of 2 Awards for Leadership and Business Excellence

United Bank for Africa Sierra Leone Limited has on Friday 3rd December, 2022 received two awards in the following category:

- 6th Annual Sierra Leone Business Awards (2022 Edition)

- 6th Annual Sierra Leone CEO Awards (2022 Edition)

The MD/CEO of UBA, Mr. Usman Imam Isiaka, received an award as the Best CEO of the Year 2022 whilst the bank was awarded for Outstanding commitment to corporate excellence in the private sector, and socioeconomic growth and human development in Sierra Leone. This is in recognition of UBA's outstanding impact in the Sierra Leone economy and the Banking Industry.

UBA was selected because it demonstrates business excellence and the highest standards for ethical conduct, integrity and social responsibility.

The award organizers also noted that Mr. Usman Isiaka was awarded the Best CEO of the Year 2022 in recognition of his Exemplary Leadership, Outstanding Performance and Commitment to Excellence and Socioeconomic Growth and Human Development in Sierra Leone.

Since 2015, this award annually acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leadership and best practices in the private sector that have a significant and positive impact on advancing the social livelihoods and economic development of Sierra Leone.

The MD/CEO received the two awards on behalf of UBA Sierra Leone and noted that the awards are dedicated to the loyal and committed staff of the bank and our esteemed customers that we regard as our "Employers" in UBA for their continuous patronage and positive business referrals making significant contribution to the growth of the bank.

The award ceremony was organized by the Corporate Events Limited and the awards were presented at the banquet dinner at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Aberdeen, Freetown.

In attendance was the MD/CEO of UBA Mr. Usman Isiaka, Cross-section of Executive Management Committee members and staff of UBA Sierra Leone.