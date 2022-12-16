Sierra Leone: Prof. Alpha Wurie Apologies to Milton Maggai's Vice Principal

The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Prof. Alpha Tejan Wurie, has tendered his unreserved apology to the Vice Chancellor and Principal of Milton Maggai Technical University, Prof. Philip John Kanu, for handing him his letter of indefinite suspension over an allegation that was made against him by his lecturers.

It could be recalled that a 32-man committee was constituted to investigate all allegations made against the Vice-Chancellor and Principal, Associate Professor Philip John Kanu, concerning a leaked audio of him on hate speech and tribalism.

Speaking during the reinstatement of Prof. Kanu, Minister Wurie stated that:"I take the blame, I was wrong. Those who have issues must have channeled them to the Chancellor who should have asked the Vice Chancellor to step aside and constitute an investigation committee to probe into the issues," the Minister said.

He added that: "I didn't appoint the Vice Chancellor. He went through a thorough scrutiny by the Tertiary Education Commission (TEC), which found that Philip John Kanu is competent to manage the affairs at the MMTU and they reported the decision to the minister," he noted and added that, "Therefore, today is carnival day, because I am here to receive the result of the screening. The Chancellor that has the right to say so has said so. I have been proven right that Associate Professor Philip John Kanu is the right person to serve the University in his capacity.

He said that all lectures and staff must apply and be screened before gaining full employment by the 2023 Academic year when the University would have been upgraded into a full-fledged university.

"Integrity is the best platform for academia. This is an institution that has the best layout of a university; you should be working to bring the common goods. Full-fledged classes should start immediately," Prof. Wurie advised and added that "We have human pollutants that want to destroy the young. We have to protect those trying to grow. Disturbances are part of life. With all these upheavals MMTU is going to grow.

In his statement, Prof. Philip John Kanu accepted the committee's report wholeheartedly and noted that MMTU is so close to his heart to the extent that he cannot hurt anybody.

He commended the Bio administration for demonstrating good leadership and thanked the University Court for taking the right decision. "I am sorry for the discomfort that cooked audio created. I did not say those words but I have been called all sorts of names. I consider everything has passed and I'm looking forward to taking the MMTU to another level," he said.

He further appealed that the Chancellor forgives the lecturers who insulted him. "My students, your principal is back. I want to thank God that I have to go through this. I want this matter to be part of the history of Milton Margai. I will never reference it," Prof. Kanu assured.