Ghana: NDC Parliamentary Candidate Donates to Hospitals in Tano North

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Tano North in the 2020 elections, Pius Opoku,has donated hospital equipment to health facilities in the constituency to enhance healthcare delivery.

The items donated included wheelchairs, rolling walkers and ambulatory devices.

The former parliamentary candidate made the donation last Thursday to Adrobaa Polyclinic, Yamfo Health Centre, Bokukuruwa Presbyterian Clinic, Susuanso Health Centre, Bomaa Government Hospital, and DuayawNkwanta Health Centre.

Pius Opoku in his address said primary health care is the first point of contact for patients and others who need care. And it was for this reason that he was providing them with the necessary logistics.

The donation, he said, would ensure people receive quality and comprehensive care - ranging from prevention to treatment, rehabilitation and palliative care.

MrOpoku said the health of his constituents were important to him, and applauded the various health directors of these facilities and their staff for their good work and vision to help improve the health care and living conditions of their patients.

Both patients and relatives were excited about the gesture, and thanked him for pursuing development in the constituency.

In a related development, Pius Opoku supported a spelling bee competition held at Bomaa at the Church of Pentecost Central Auditorium on the December 1, where he donated exercise books among others.

MrOpoku also paid a visit to DS Elites Academy at Techire in the constituency to interact with teachers and pupils who sustained various injuries and parents who lost their children in a gory accident that occurred on the Adrobaa-Techire stretch.

He expressed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved families and pledged his unflinching support to them.