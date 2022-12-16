Ghana: GFA Partners FIFA to Provide Footballs to Schools

15 December 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the football govering body FIFA and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Ministry of Education have resolved to provide over thirty-three thousand (33,000) footballs to schools across the country.

This initiative is to use football as a tool for social development and also support schools to improve the lives of school children around the country.

The programme which is through the Football for School (F4S) by FIFA, is for schools who have qualified teachers to teach physical education for students aged from four to 14 years old.

The programme is set to be rolled out in January bext year.

Schools and Colleges sports remain a key member of the GFA in the development of grassroots football.

The over 33,000 footballs will be sent to Ghana by FIFA and it is expected that the Ministry of Education will facilitate the clearing of the footballs for the timely start of the programme and equitable distribution to schools in all regions across the country

The F4S programme comes as an addition to the Football Association's commitment to grassroot football.

It will be recalled that the Technical Directorate of the Football Association in September this year launched the 'Football 4 Girls' project to empower young girls through football.

About three thousand schools are expected to benefit from the programme.-GFA

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.