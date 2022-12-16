Ghana: GFA Partners FIFA to Provide Footballs to Schools

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in collaboration with the football govering body FIFA and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Ministry of Youth & Sports and the Ministry of Education have resolved to provide over thirty-three thousand (33,000) footballs to schools across the country.

This initiative is to use football as a tool for social development and also support schools to improve the lives of school children around the country.

The programme which is through the Football for School (F4S) by FIFA, is for schools who have qualified teachers to teach physical education for students aged from four to 14 years old.

The programme is set to be rolled out in January bext year.

Schools and Colleges sports remain a key member of the GFA in the development of grassroots football.

The over 33,000 footballs will be sent to Ghana by FIFA and it is expected that the Ministry of Education will facilitate the clearing of the footballs for the timely start of the programme and equitable distribution to schools in all regions across the country

The F4S programme comes as an addition to the Football Association's commitment to grassroot football.

It will be recalled that the Technical Directorate of the Football Association in September this year launched the 'Football 4 Girls' project to empower young girls through football.

About three thousand schools are expected to benefit from the programme.-GFA