Ghana: New Logo, Strategic Plan for Handball Association

The Handball Association of Ghana (HAG) on Tuesday launched a new logo and strategic plan to guide the operations of the federation for the next four years and beyond.

It also unveiled new social media platforms on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram through which activities of the federation would reach its audience.

The event attracted heads of sport federations, officials from the state security agencies, handball enthusiasts across the country and many others.

Addressing guests at the launch held at the Accra Metropolitan Authority (AMA) offices in Accra, Mr NiiLante Bannerman, President of HAG said the event was part of activities to rebrand the association to make it attractive for the corporate sector.

The target, he said, was to make handball as popular as football to offer alternative choice for those who may not like football.

"Sports is no longer leisure. It has become big business and handball is no exception. This is the reason why we must work on the business side of it to make it attractive for government and the corporate sector especially," he said.

Mr Bannerman, who is serving his first term in office, identified sponsorship as the backbone of sports worldwide and stated the importance to rebrand to also meet the expectation of their targets.

"So, the purpose of this gathering is to rebrand Ghana handball and show to all the substance we are made of."

There were fraternal messages from the Ministry of Youth and Sports (MoYS), Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), National Sports Authority (NSA), Local Organising Committee (LOC) of Accra 2023 African Games, handball federations of Togo and Benin, presidents of the Ghana Fencing Association (GFA) and Ghana Swimming Associate (GSA) and one from former President of HAG, Mr Ken Dzirasah.

A representative of the Minister of Youth and Sports congratulated HAG for the initiative which the ministry believes was the right way to go.

He advised other federations to take lessons from it and also plan towards it in order to succeed.

Dr Emmanuel OwusuAnsah of the 2023 African Games LOC also commended HAG and assured that the LOC would work closely with HAG to make them very competitive.

Dr OwusuAnsah said the challenges of HAG could be attributed to the lack of infrastructure to promote and develop the sport.

But that, he said, would be a thing of the past "because the African Games hosting would require the construction of modern courts which are ongoing at Borteyman. That would surely aid the growth of the sport and make you the best on the continent."

The GOC President, Mr Ben Nunoo Mensah, also praised the leadership of HAG for the exercise which he said could open them up for corporate sector scrutiny and support.

The Queenmother of Pokuase, NaaKlokaiDensua IV, an ex-handball and football player, who chaired the occasion, also commended the new administration and urged them to work hard to transform the fortunes of the sport to offer jobs to the youth.