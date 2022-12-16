Africa: At U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit - Help Change Continent's Negative Narrative ... President Tasks Diasporan Community

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has implored Africans in the diaspora to help change the continent's negative narrative and make it a place for investment, progress and prosperity.

He said the positive impact of diasporan community could manifest in Africa through growth and development, increased trade activities, increased investment and the transfer of skills.

"Let us all remember that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa," he said.

President Akufo-Addo was speaking at the closing plenary of the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum held on Tuesday, the first day of the US-Africa Leaders Summit, currently underway in Washington D.C, United States (US) of America.

The three-day event, the second since its inception in 2014, has convened 49 African leaders, the African Union Commission Chair, business people, civil society organisations and African and diaspora youth leaders with the aim of solidifying the bond between the US and Africa on all fronts to pursue shared global priorities.

The forum, on the theme "Amplifying voices; Building partnerships that last" was attended by the US Vice President, Kamala Harris, President George Weah of Liberia and Sierra Leone's President Maada Bio as well as Africa diaspora and young leaders.

President Akufo-Addo expressed worry that the African narrative, had been characterised largely by a concentration on disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration.

That, he said, could be changed through initiatives like "Ghana's Beyond the Return" which aims to derive maximum dividends from relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development.

To fulfill the responsibility of making the continent a place of opportunities, he said there was the need to provide education, quality education, and skills that run modern economies.

Citing China's progress as an example of diaspora impact, President Akufo-Addo said when foreign companies reduced investments in China in 1970s it was the China diaspora that shored up the economy.

He said it was time for Africans irrespective of their location to work together and maximise the diaspora relationship to develop the continent and bring dignity and respect to all black people around the world.

"We have done enough talking, enough conferences and workshops. We know what to do and it is time to do it. We have ran out of excuses for the state of our continent. We have the manpower. We should have the political will. It is time to make Africa work," he said.

With Africa being the second largest continent in the world and endowed with minerals, President Akufo-Addo said Africa could succeed with hard work and commitment.

"If we work at it, if we stop being beggars and spend Africa's money inside the continent, Africa would not need to ask for respect from anyone. We will get the respect we deserve," he said.

Earlier at the opening plenary, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said African diaspora and young people would play a crucial role in advancing the new phase of the US partnership with Africa.

According to him, they had contributed to the development of their home countries and the US over the years, showing how instrumental they would be in the present and future of both the continent and the country if given more support.

Presidents Weah and Bio, took turns to underscore the ingenuity of Africa's youth and the need to support them through investment and education in order for the country to maximise its demographic dividend.