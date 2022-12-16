Ghana: Sixth G.T. Oddoye Memorial Jnr Championship for December 19

The Ghana Tennis Federation (GTF) together with the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC) and Grand Master Tennis Events will host the 2022 Open Junior

Boys and Girls Championship at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club from December 19-23.

Dubbed "6th G.T. Oddoye Me-morial," the five-day event will see both boys and girls under the ages of 10, 12, 14 and 16 compete for honours in the singles and doubles.

According to the tour-nament coordinator, Peter Annan, the championship will kick-start at 8am and end at 3:30pm for weekends whilst the quarter-final round begins at 2pm to 6pm on Wednesday, December 20.

He said the semi-final clash will be on Thursday between the hours of 4pm to 6pm, while the final will be held on Friday from 3pm to 6pm.

According to Mr Annan, the registration fee goes for GH¢5 for ages 10-12 with GH¢10 going for ages 12-14.